Pet of the Week: Buttercup

SHERVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Meet Buttercup! She’s four years old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and available for adoption from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Buttercup rides well in a car and gets along well with dogs and children. She walks well on a leash and loves to sleep with a blanket. She would do best in a home with a fenced-in yard. She has slight separation anxiety and would do well in a home with other pets.

Get more information by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visiting their website: www.caddo.org

