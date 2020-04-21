MTP TEST PAGE 2

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
US begins crackdown on unvetted virus blood tests
Top Stories
Don’t leave hand sanitizer in your car, fire department says
Universal Orlando looking to reopen first week of June
Video
Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
Video
Group dines and dashes on $150 check less than three weeks after Oklahoma restaurant reopens dining room
Video
Coronavirus
Unsung Heroes
Coronavirus Closures
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Texas Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Keep Calm & Carry Out
We’re Open
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
A few strong storms possible Thursday evening and again Friday night..next week still looking very wet
NOAA calls for an above average hurricane season in 2020
Warm front to bring warm and humid weather Thursday, marginal risk for severe thunderstorms later today
8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain ending over the southern edge of the area..expect less rain and more heat for the next few days
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
MLB Texas
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols
NFL player sues United over incident with another passenger
Adult website reportedly makes bid for naming rights of Superdome
Cubs institute pay cuts, Pirates announce furloughs
Community
Events
Contests
Honoring Our Graduates
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Volunteer Foster Grandparents Honored
Top Stories
SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt prize found
Video
SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #5
E. Texas Food Bank to continue drive-thru emergency distributions
Your favorite fair foods now available through Memorial Day
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek among Daytime Emmy nominees
Top Stories
Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
Top Stories
Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
Jazz competition for high school students goes virtual
Little Richard laid to rest at Alabama alma mater
Lawsuit over popular ‘S-Town’ podcast dismissed
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Massive bump in testing results in largest spike in new coronavirus cases in Louisiana since April 10
MTP TEST PAGE 2
Dan Jovic
5p, 6p, & 10p Anchor
Jacque Jovic
5p, 6p, & 10p Anchor
Marquel Sennet
9p Anchor
Jeane Franseen
5a & 7a Anchor
Brad Cesak
5a & 7a Anchor
Heather Wright
5:30p Anchor
John Walton
News Director
ARKLATEX WEATHER AUTHORITY
Todd Warren
Chief Meteorlogist
Josh Marcisz
Meteorologist
Jesse Kelley
Meteorologist
SPORTS TEAM
Tim Owens
Sports Director
Wesley Boone
Sports Reporter
LOVING LIVING LOCAL
Fernanda Hernandez
Host
THE LYNN VANCE SHOW
Lynn Vance
Host
REPORTERS
Alexandra Meachum
Reporter
Zyneria Byrd
Reporter
Jenna Jordan
Reporter
Sydney Simone
Reporter
Jade Jackson
Reporter
DIGITAL TEAM
Nikki Henderson
Digital Content Producer
Nancy Cook
Digital Content Producer
–>
Tyler Johnson
Digital Content Producer
Carolyn Roy
Digital Content Executive Producer
CORRESPONDENTS
Hailey Hendricks
Reporter
Doug Jessop
On-Air Personality
Craig Wirth
Utah Legacy Journalist
Alexandra Limon
Washington Correspondent
Enter to Win the Better By The Yard Contest
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Arklatex’s Remarkable Women
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
Woman defends decision to have large party caught on police body cam during pandemic
Video
VW pulls car ad after outcry, apologizes for racist overtone
It’s National Rescue Dog Day!
Video shows pilot land between cars on Missouri highway after sudden engine failure
Video
Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic
Video
Video shows Florida deputies break up party of close to 3,000 people
Video
Nativo