U.S. women’s volleyball team arrives in Shreveport

The road to the Summer Olympics starts right here in Shreveport-Bossier.

The U.S. Women’s Volleyball team landed at the Shreveport Regional Airport Tuesday evening.

They will be competing in the FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament at the Centurylink Center.

Players say it’s rare for the qualifier to be on U.S. soil, so they get to skip the jet lag and have the home court advantage.

When arriving at the airport they received a warm welcome from the Captain Shreve girls volleyball team.

Kelsey Robinson says, “Our job is not only on the court. We want to inspire young girls to be able to go out there and play and play any sport, so to see that and how excited they are, it just reminds you of why this job is so fun.”

Team USA is ranked third in the world and will host Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhastan in round robin play.