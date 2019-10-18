11th annual ‘Brew’ festival happening this weekend at Festival Plaza

This Saturday the premier tasting event in all of the ArkLaTex takes over Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. We’re talking about Brew.

Ed Walsh, the Board President of Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, stopped by NBC 6 News at 5 to share everything that awaits you when you attend.

Brew is happening Saturday, October 19th, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The cost is $50 per person and you must be 21 years-old to attend.

For more information and to get any questions you may have answered, visit www.ShreveportBrew.com.

