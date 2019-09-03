11th North LA Gay & Lesbian Film Festival kicks off this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People Acting for Change and Equality, better known as PACE, kicks off their 11th annual North Louisiana Gay & Lesbian Film Festival on Thursday.

The festival will showcase LGBT-themed feature-length and short films with Q&A’s, panel discussions, and visiting directors, producers, writers, and lead performers at many of the films and at a special reception. And while four-day event features features plenty of fun and entertainment, but the larger goal is to raise awareness and funds for the non-profit organization.

The festival opens Thursday, September 5 and runs through Sunday, September 8 at the Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport.

See the festival web site for film descriptions, trailers, and show times; information on visiting special guests; the full daily schedule; and ticket information.

Additional festival details, provided by PACE:

Festival passes ($45 at http://nlglff.org/2019-reception/ ) give you admittance to our four feature films and the Short Films Program, and once fully punched, allow you to vote on our festival awards. All individual film tickets are purchased through the Robinson Film Center (http://robinsonfilmcenter.org/; 318-459-4122; box office: 617 Texas St.).

Our always festive reception (6-7:30 pm, Saturday, Sept. 7) will have a steampunk theme this year and will feature a chorus of LGBTQ+ people and allies from the Centenary College community in concert at the reception. The chorus will be a great segue to the spotlight film following the reception, “Gay Chorus Deep South”, which documents a tour of the Deep South by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, joined by the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, bringing a message of music, love and acceptance to communities and individuals confronting intolerance. A panel will follow the film with Centenary College Hurley School of Music faculty members Dr. Corey Wikan and Dr. James Eakin; Dr. Eakin has composed several works performed by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. Reception tickets ($25 online; $30 at the door) can be purchased online here. The spotlight film usually sells out so it is recommended that those tickets be purchased from the Robinson Film Center in advance.

Other highlights of the festival:

· Lead performer Scott Evans and writer/director Mike Doyle will be at our reception and at Q&A’s following their film “Sell By” on Saturday at 12:15 pm and Sunday at 12:45 pm.

· Lead performers Carlie Guevara and writer/director Flavio Alves will be at our reception and at Q&A’s following their film “The Garden Left Behind” on Saturday at 2:45 pm and Sunday at 5:30 pm.

· Each of the three showings of the Short Films Program will be followed by either a panel or Q&A:

o Friday at 7:30 pm: a Q&A with “Gloria” filmmakers Camille Gladney Schmoutz and Jennifer Carsillo.

o Saturday at 5:10 pm: a panel “The NON in Non-binary” with two local individuals talking about what it means to be non-binary and how important it is to be educated on every part of the spectrum. Dr. Michelle Glaros of Centenary College will moderate the panel.

o Sunday at 3:20: a Q&A with “Will” filmmakers Rick Rose and Pam Brown.

· Our #ThrowbackThursday film at 8 pm starring gay icon Dolly Parton in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” followed by a trivia contest.

Watch our film festival Facebook page or our film festival website at nlglff.org or follow us on Instagram @_nlglff_ for more information on all aspects of our film festival. PACE is deeply grateful to our generous sponsors who make our highly successful film festival possible! They are listed here on our festival website.

For more information about PACE, “People Acting for Change and Equality,” Northwest Louisiana’s leading advocacy organization for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community, go to www.pacelouisiana.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pacelouisiana.

