120 new jobs coming to Minden, LA

Over 100 new jobs will be coming to Minden, LA.

Catamaran Solutions completed its purchase of Reynolds Industrial Contractors Inc. and will create 120 new jobs in advanced manufacturing at the company’s 20-acre site over the next three years.

With the purchase, Catamaran Solutions LLC will assume operation of a 135,000-square-foot industrial fabrication center, with plans to grow the facility’s capacity through future capital investments.

The Minden site will serve industrial construction and maintenance customers throughout the Americas. Catamaran’s business model centralizes workforce and supply chain needs for construction sites while integrating remote-sensing technologies and analytics to detect and predict maintenance needs at existing operations.

In addition to the 120 new direct jobs in Minden, which will produce an average annual salary of $61,200, plus benefits, Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also will result in 186 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 300 new jobs in North Louisiana.

“Catamaran Solutions provides a glimpse into our state’s industrial services future,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The company is harnessing the assets of a 40-year-old business in Minden, drawing on the talent of Louisiana’s top-ranked manufacturing workforce, and developing technology to create a new kind of industrial services company. We’re encouraged by the growth of Louisiana’s I-20 Cyber Corridor and communities like Minden that are attracting the leading jobs of the future for their people.”

Founded earlier this year, Catamaran Solutions is led by Chip Ray, who formerly served as president of CB&I’s Baton Rouge-based Capital Services group, which served customers worldwide through 15,000 employees. Catamaran’s leadership team, as part of the company’s strategic plan, identified the Reynolds Industrial business as an ideal acquisition in piping and structural fabrication.

“We’re very excited to establish our new operations in Minden,” Ray said, “and we’re glad to be working with James Graham of the city’s Economic Development Department and with Louisiana Economic Development to help solidify our expansion activities.”

Approximately two-thirds of Catamaran Solutions revenue will be generated by out-of-state sales. The company anticipates expanding its Louisiana workforce to as many as 500 employees statewide over time.

