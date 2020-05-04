13-year-old charged with attempted murder, after shooting couple in their home

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for shooting a Shreveport couple in their home Sunday night, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Caddo deputies were called to 7357 North Noel in Shreveport just after 10 p.m. in reference to the shooting. Detectives say the teenager retrieved a handgun from a truck and used it to shoot Robert Shane Bustmento, 49, in the eye, and Dawn Bustamento, also 49, in the shoulder.

The teen was not a stranger to the couple.

An 11-year-old who was also at home, heard the shots and came out of her bedroom. She jumped out a window when the boy pointed the gun at her and ran to a neighbor’s for help.

The boy fled to another neighbor’s, where he told them what had occurred.

Deputies responded and took the suspect into custody. He was later booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Both victims are being treated at Ochsner LSU Health.

The case is being investigated by Det. Jeremy Prudhome.

