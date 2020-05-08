14 Candidates for Vacant City Council Seat

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL) – One more name has been submitted to for the vacant city council seat. That makes a total of 14 applicants. This comes after the resignation of Councilman Willie Bradford in April.

A teleconference council meeting will be held on Monday at 9 AM and all of the applicants will be on the agenda to be interviewed by the council members. All candidates listed below turned in their resumes and applications to the Clerk of Council:

Lloyd Anderson

Tierra Rose Blake

Njeri Camara

Marvkevea Campbell

Frederick T. Ellis, Sr.

Joyce M. Gilmer

Trinity Catherine Goines

Dr. Gail Guidry Griffen

Rose Wilson McCulloch

Marvin Muhammad

Carmen Parks

Greg Powell

Lee O. Savage, Jr.

Tabatha H. Taylor

Each candidate will have up to ten (10) minutes to present their skills, experience, their reasoning for wanting to be a city council member, and their perspective on the role of a City Council member. Each interview will be no more than twenty (20) minutes in total. The City Council will vote at a later scheduled meeting to name the interim District A Council member.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.