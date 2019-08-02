2 charged with attempted murder in Bossier City armed robberies

Detravion Dewayne Dailey, 21-years-old, of Bossier City, LA, and Travontay Griffin, 18-years-old, of Bossier City, LA were arrested and charged each for attempted first degree murder and four counts of armed robbery. (PHotos: Bossire City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have made arrests in a series of armed robberies, charging two suspects with attempted first-degree murder.

According to a statement released by BCPD Friday afternoon, 21-year-old Dewayne Dailey and 18-year-old Travontay Griffin, both of Bossier City, are each now charged with attempted first-degree murder and four counts of armed robbery.

Police say Griffin and Dailey have been identified as the suspects in three armed robberies since mid-June. In the first armed robbery, officers were called to a business in the 2900 block of E. Texas Street on June 13 and learned that the victim had advertised a phone for sale on social media and was contacted by a someone who stated that he was interested in purchasing it. The victim agreed to meet the person at the business and was met by two suspects, one of which police say produced a handgun and robbed the victim.

During this investigation, detectives also found that a third person, 19-year-old Ladarian Lamone Tatum of Bossier City, knowingly had possession of the weapon that was suspected of being used in the crime. In this case, Griffin and Tatum were arrested on July 23, 2019.

But before they were arrested, police say they pulled off at least three more armed robberies – one on July 8, 2019, at the intersection of Thompson and Peach Street, another on July 12 in the 2700 block of Shed Road. In both crimes, investigators say that Dailey and Griffin approached the victims with a handgun and demanded money. No injuries were reported in those cases.

The next was on July 13. In that case, officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Pine Street where a male victim had been shot in the shoulder during an armed robbery. Detectives identified Dailey and Griffin as suspects in that crime and connected them to the other armed robberies.

Griffin was subsequently charged with the additional counts of armed robbery. Dailey was arrested and charged on August 1, 2019.

