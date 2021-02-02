2 people killed in early morning crash on I-20 in Shreveport

Shreveport Police were called to the scene of a fatal two vehicle accident on I-20. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were killed in an early morning car accident in Shreveport.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on I-20 westbound Tuesday just after Midnight. The only information that Shreveport Police could give at this time is that two vehicles were involved and two people have died.

