LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 2-year-old was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Parish.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a deceased male toddler around 3:30 p.m. in a mobile home community in the 6900 block of Cameron Street.

The toddler has not been identified, and no other details surrounding his death are known.

