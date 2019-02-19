2019 Robbys Red Carpet Party

The Robinson Film Center is bringing Hollywood to Shreveport once again for the Robbys Red Carpet party. All proceeds for this event goes toward funding the nonprofit arthouse theater, which also serves as an educational resource for local students.

For more information, see the news release below:

The glamour of Hollywood is coming to Robinson Film Center for The Robbys, a glitzy red carpet party held annually on the eve of the Academy Awards. Mark your calendar for February 23, 2019 to help us celebrate and support north Louisiana’s only nonprofit art house theater!

Hollywood is known for the most fashionable parties with the most dazzling party guests, and that’s what’s in store at this year’s Robbys. Arrive on our red carpet, presented by Lindsey Pennington, M.D. Facial Plastics, where adoring fans will await to cheer for your Hollywood style. Venture inside to taste gold-star delicacies, prepared by Abby Singer’s Bistro chef Michael Brenner, and sip on exclusive hand-crafted cocktails, craft beer and champagne.

Fabulous auction items will be up for grabs at the celebration, including a private chef dinner at your home, an exclusive movie party at the film center, and a themed birthday party package. You’ll also have a chance to win a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry from Clarkes Jewelers.

You will feel like a star when you have your photo made wearing a million-dollar diamond necklace from Clarkes Jewelers. The spotlight is on the partygoers at The Robbys, with the coveted Robby Awards bestowed upon the Best Dressed, Best Couple, the Life of the Party and more!

And the VIP treatment doesn’t end with the awards. Bring your dancing shoes, because we’ll be dancing the night away on Texas Street with live music from Windstorm!

Robbys partygoers make RFC shine by providing support that brings world-class cinema to north Louisiana year round. Get your tickets now and join your fellow stars in strengthening our community through the power of film, providing education opportunities for area students and series that cater to families, senior citizens, music lovers, bibliophiles, science geeks and more!

Tickets are $150 for the general public and $125 for RFC members. Call the RFC box office at (318) 459-4122 or visit www.robinsonfilmcenter.org to purchase now.

SPONSORS

The Robbys is presented by title sponsor AEP SWEPCO. Additional support provided by Will Blanchard, Lindsey Pennington, M.D. Facial Plastics, The Ballengee Foundation, Amy Quinn & Bill McGill, William A. Robinson, Anderson Oil & Gas, Ark-La-Tex Dermatology, Maccentric, Red Ball Oxygen, RoseStone Financial Group, Advance Awards & Gifts, Chemistry Hair Salon, Clarkes Jewelers, The Colony House, Gumbeaux Productions, Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, Lowder Baking Company and Pendley Piano. For more on sponsorship opportunities, contact Meghan Hochstetler at mhochstetler@robinsonfilmcenter.org.