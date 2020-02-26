(KTAL/KLFY) – Louisiana residents have just one more month to register to vote before the state’s presidential preference primary on April 4.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is March 4.
If you miss that deadline, you can still register to vote online through the state’s GeauxVote Registration System by March 14.
Other than presidential primary, there are no statewide candidates scheduled to run in the April 4 election.
