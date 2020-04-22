Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 NFL Draft will surely be unlike any other, pairing a nation desperate for sports content with an unorthodox situation forcing franchises to draft remotely.

If that doesn’t make for compelling television, than what will?

My 2020 NFL First Round Mock Draft has plenty of surprises, and plenty of LSU talent hearing their names called over their desktop loudspeakers late Thursday evening.

Let’s dive right in.

1. Cincinnati Bengals | Joe Burrow, LSU

After the greatest season a college quarterback has ever had, the Bengals aren’t going to mess this one up. Burrow is an immediate upgrade over a dwindling Andy Dalton, and with plenty of offensive pieces around him, it will be up to Head Coach Zac Taylor to get the most out of the 23 year-old rookie.

2. Washington Redskins | Chase Young, Ohio State

Chase Young is the overall best prospect in this draft, and the Redskins are getting an immediate impact edge-defender. Suddenly, the Redskins have a defense with plenty of first-round talent for new Head Coach Ron Rivera to play with.

3. Detroit Lions | Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

This is where things start getting interesting for me. The Lions have been publicly non-committal towards incumbent Matthew Stafford, stating that he’s healthy (maybe for a potential trade?). I think the Lions draft Tagovailoa, who is just half a season removed from being a transcendent quarterback talent. With rookie wages scaled back, the risk is appropriate for a front office and head coach that have underperformed and the upside is tremendous.

4. New York Giants | Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Tackle is a big need for the Giants, who this week did their best to put up smoke-screens, implying their interest in Justin Herbert. Regardless, Daniel Jones showed flashes last season and getting a premier tackle to block for Jones and Saquon Barkley is a must. Wirfs is a physical freak and the best tackle prospect in the draft.

5. Miami Dolphins | Justin Herbert, Oregon

Miami (smartly) doesn’t give up the farm (they have three first round picks) to trade up for Tua, instead opting for another prospect they like while keeping their other two picks in a very deep draft. Herbert has considerable size and arm strength. Consider new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey a happy man.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs for a touchdown past Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn during second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

6. Los Angeles Chargers | Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

The comparisons to Tyrann Mathieu are obviously there, but putting aside the versatility, he fits perfectly in Los Angeles alongside Derwin James. A secondary pairing of these two stars might be too much for the Chargers to pass up, who have other needs (tackle, quarterback). This is a “best player available” pick for Los Angeles at the sixth pick.

7. Carolina Panthers | Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

The Panthers secondary was a disaster down the stretch last season, and Okudah could be just what the doctor ordered. His size (6’1, 200 lbs.) and ball skills make him the best corner available, and an immediate impact player for a Carolina defense that needs a spark.

8. Arizona Cardinals | Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

Kyler Murray flashed signs of greatness last season, and with the addition of Deandre Hopkins the offseason, the most important thing is keeping Murray protected. There are several excellent tackle prospects, but with Wills’ versatility (he could play guard or tackle), he’s a great fit in Arizona and will more than likely be an immediate starter at right tackle.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars | Derrick Brown, Auburn

Pairing Derrick Brown with last year’s homerun pick Josh Allen just makes too much sense. Not only is the fit perfect for Brown, but he’s the best available player at a position of need for the Jaguars. Brown will be a presence in the middle, where the Jaguars struggled against the run last season.

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) lines up against Georgia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. Brown has been a play making, blockbusting force for No. 16 Auburn heading into the Iron Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

10. Cleveland Browns | Andrew Thomas, Georgia

In a deep tackle class, the Browns have an opportunity to add an immediate starter with the tenth pick. Andrew Thomas has started 26 games at tackle while at Georgia, anchoring one of the best offensive line units in the country and should get a crack at the left tackle position immediately.

11. New York Jets | Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

While the need at tackle could be addressed here, the Jets need offensive weapons, and Henry Ruggs III is my favorite wide-receiver in the draft. He’s got top-end speed and the ability to shred defenders off the line. Ruggs III will make Sam Darnold a very happy man.

12. Oakland Raiders | C.J. Henderson, Florida

While its tempting for the Raiders to snag a wide-receiver here, cornerback is also a huge concern, and they still have another first round pick to address that wide-receiver need. C.J. Henderson is the best available corner left, and while it may be a little bit of a stretch to take him at twelve, its unlikely that Henderson is still available at nineteen.

13. San Francisco 49ers | CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

While the 49ers wide-receiver depth chart is stacked, there are a number of question marks. CeeDee Lamb is an exclamation point, and the perfect receiver for Kyle Shannahan’s offense. With his ability to line up at all three wide-receiver positions, his impeccable route running ability and high-end speed, the 49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo a potent weapon.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Mehki Becton, Louisville

While Becton was turning heads at the combine with his incredible performance, the Buccaneers were quietly planning their future. We know now that their future includes Tom Brady, who started to shows signs of aging in 2019. While the Buccaneers have a strong offensive line unit, Becton is too enticing to pass up and the perfect addition to a line that will need to protect a 43 year-old quarterback.

15. Denver Broncos | Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The Broncos entered the 2020 off-season on a high-note. They won their last three games and saw flashes from Drew Lock. Last year, they drafted tight-end Noah Fant in the first round. This year, they have the opportunity to draft high-end wide-receiver talent in Jerry Jeudy. Pairing Jeudy with budding star Courtland Sutton should give new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur plenty to work with.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception past Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

16. Atlanta Falcons | Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

This draft isn’t particularly deep with interior defensive line talent, but Kinlaw is right behind Derrick Brown in terms of upside. While Kinlaw will primarily line up on the inside, he has the versatility to come off the edge as well. Pairing Kinlaw with Jarrett Grady and Donte Fowler Jr., the Falcons defensive line could be the scariest in the NFC South.

17. Dallas Cowboys | K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Robert Quinn was a revelation in 2019, but with his departure to Chicago, it leaves a huge hole on the edge for Dallas. Enter K’Lavon Chaisson, a physical freak who, on his own admission, believes he hasn’t even scratched the surface when it comes to his potential. While he will require some work and patience, he has all the tools to develop into a top-tier edge defender.

18. Miami Dolphins | Grant Delpit, LSU

The Dolphins paid Byron Jones big money this offseason, but currently have no enticing options on their roster to shore up the back-end of their defense. Grant Delpit is just that, with incredible side-line to side-line speed, he has superior instincts and is incredibly versatile. With the ability to line up in the box or on the backend, Delpit becomes the next piece to the Dolphins revamped defense.

19. Oakland Raiders | Justin Jefferson, LSU

This pick makes sense on a multitude of levels. The wide-receiver starved Raiders get quite possibly the most overall polished wide-receiver in the draft, while still getting the cornerback help they needed at pick twelve. Jefferson, while doing most of his damage from the slot at LSU, has the speed to line up on the outside and be effective, exactly what the Raiders need.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars | Xavier McKinney, Alabama

What McKinney lacks in physical attributes, he makes up for in football smarts. Saban and company trusted McKinney with plenty on the backend of Alabama’s defense and he delivered. He’s a turn-over forcing machine and an immediate upgrade at the position for the Jaguars.

21. Philadelphia Eagles | Jeff Gladney, TCU

This pick may be a stretch for the Eagles, and since I’m not doing any trades in my draft, I have the Eagles picking Gladney at 21 instead of trading back and picking him up at the end of the first. Versatility is the name of the game, and Gladney could play several positions in the secondary. While the Eagles made plenty of secondary moves this off-season, Gladney still fills a need for the team and could be the starter opposite off-season acquisition Darius Slay come week one.

22. Minnesota Vikings | Josh Jones, Houston

Another offensive tackle, another great fit. Jones is a top-20 prospect to many, and with him being available at 22, the Vikings simply can’t pass him up. He’s an athletic freak, and while being more of a prospect than a plug-and-play like some of his counterparts, the Vikings can provide a stable environment and the perfect opportunity for Jones to develop.

23. New England Patriots | Jordan Love, Utah State

While I think the Patriots are going to work some salary cap magic and trade for a starting quarterback (Andy Dalton and Matthew Stafford come to mind), Jordan Love makes sense as a contingency plan. His stock has risen considerably in recent months, but he’s still considered a work in progress. Who better to develop him than Bill Belichick’s staff? Many people are calling him a “poor man’s Patrick Mahomes”, and if Belichick and Josh McDaniels can’t get that out of him, no one may be able to.

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies rolls out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half of their game at BB&T Field on August 30, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest won 38-35. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

24. New Orleans Saints | Patrick Queen, LSU

Pairing Patrick Queen with Demario Davis would surely excite Saints fans. Queen has excellent down-hill speed and can diagnose plays at an NFL level. While he had only limited playing time in college and plenty of work to do in pass coverage, he should help the Saints maintain one of the top run defense in 2020.

25. Minnesota Vikings | Kristian Fulton, LSU

Fulton has all the tools to be a productive NFL corner. He’s got incredible ball skills while still maintaining patience and not being overly aggressive at the point of attack. With a glaring need at the position, the Vikings get a corner with plenty of game experience who will only be 22 at the start of the season, with plenty of room to grow.

26. Miami Dolphins | Caesar Ruiz, Michigan

The Dolphins have notably spent big at the offensive line position with little on the roster left to show for it after letting Juwan James walk in free agency last offseason and dealing Laremy Tunsil to the Texans for this very draft pick. Ruiz provides the Dolphins with a low risk, high reward pick at 26, with the ability to start at center or guard for a team that needs all the help on the offensive line they can get after being the worst run blocking team in the league in 2019 and being just as bad protecting the passer.

27. Seattle Seahawks | A.J. Terrell, Clemson

The Seahawks can go a number of different directions here, and while I think they’re a prime candidate to move up for a receiver, for the sake of this mock I have them taking the best available corner left. Terrell would have possibly gone higher but it seems like his performance in the title game against LSU (he’s surely still having nightmares about Ja’Marr Chase) has left a bad impression. He’s a sure tackler and has tremendous physical attributes. Pair speed (4.2 40 yd dash) with size (6’1, 200 lbs) and Terrell should be a huge contributor to the Seattle secondary.

28. Baltimore Ravens | Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Getting an immediate starter at the 28th pick isn’t bad for the team that lead the AFC in wins in 2019. Murray is right behind Patrick Queen as the cream of the linebacker crop this year, and a perfect fit for the Ravens. Their tenacious defensive front should keep offensive lineman from getting to the second level, allowing Murray to feast. Elite side-line to side-line speed should make Murray a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Baltimore.

29. Tennessee Titans | Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn St.

While Gross-Matos is one of the top prospects of the draft, he will require a little more polishing than other edge defenders like Chase Young. Gross-Matos would fit well in Tennessee, where the Titans could rush him from the edge or the inside thanks to their unique fronts. With Vic Beasley on the other edge, the Titans would have top-tier speed rushing the quarterback in 2020.

30. Green Bay Packers | Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims did wonders for his stock at the Senior Bowl, and maybe even catapulted himself to the first round in the process. With an incredible catch radius and high-end speed, he’s the perfect weapon for Rodgers while being a slight stretch at pick 30. Pairing Mims with Davante Adams might be enough to keep the Packers towards the top of the NFC.

31. San Francisco 49ers | Ezra Cleveland, Boise St.

Ideally, I think the 49ers trade this pick to someone looking to get up and grab one of the top running backs available and get Cleveland somewhere in the mid-second where he’s better value, but here we are. After showing out at the combine, Cleveland can learn behind Joe Staley while still contributing as a plug-and play swing tackle.

32. Kansas City Chiefs | J.K. Dobbins, Ohio St.

If a running back has to go in round one, J.K. Dobbins to the Chiefs just makes too much sense. The rich get richer, and Dobbins elevates an already solid running back room with his ability as an between the tackles runner and excellent pass catching ability. Dobbins won’t last past day two, and instead of the Chiefs risking him getting scooped up by someone else, they stretch for Dobbins, who will be an immediate impact player for one of the league’s best offenses.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, right, cuts up field against Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

THE END

Congrats. You made it to the end of this inane practice. I have no idea who exactly will be taken, but this has been fun. Same time, same place, next year?

