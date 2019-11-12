25th Annual Christmas on Caddo | December 7th

BOSSIER CITY, La. – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is expected to issue an opinion early Tuesday afternoon that will clarify that first responders can attend President Donald Trump's campaign rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone on Thursday.

That's according to a post on LA Dist. 3 Rep. Mike Johnson's official Facebook page, noting that he's heard from many firefighters and police officers upset that they have been warned that they cannot attend, even in plain clothes.