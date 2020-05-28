3 dead, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WVLA) – “I just heard the shots and when I came outside, everyone was shot up.”



Linda Myles said, her family is broken after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting.



“It’s a sad situation because we all was close” said Myles.



While being consoled by her family feet away from where the shooting occurred — Virginia Moore said, she stood by in shock as her son opened fire on the family before turning the gun on himself.



“Right here. You witnessed your son? Shot himself right there. He shot my brother, then he went over there and shot my cousin and by time the police made it, that’s when he shot himself in the head.”



Moore said, her son, William suffered from a mental condition and said, she believes he was not on his medication.



“He was off his meds but, he had got him a lil job and I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt” said Moore.



Family members say, the victims Eddie and Tyrone Carter were related to William. The family said, prior to Wednesday’s incident, they couldn’t imagine something like this happening.



“It’s sad, we don’t know how we’re going to get through this. It’s a sad situation to lose all of them people at one time” said Myles.



As they prepare to say goodbye, the family says they are also praying that the fourth victim’s recovery. They say they are leaning on their faith to get through a trying time.



“It’s hard, we all have to depend on one another, it’s so hard for all of us.”