Officials: 3 people have died from COVID-19-related illness in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Martin Parish officials have announced that three people have died from COVID-19.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars made the announcement Friday morning.

“This morning, we have learned that St. Martin Parish has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The sobering news about that is the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that three of those cases has resulted in death,” Cedars said Friday morning.

One of the victims is a 41-year-old Breaux Bridge man who died at a local hospital from complications due to COVID-19.

The other two victims were 70 and 89 years old.

During a Friday morning press, Cedars reiterating Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-ate-home order is a dire measure to curb the spread of the virus.

“The whole intent of this executive order that the governor has issued is really very clear. If you are in doubt, stay at home,” Cedars said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.