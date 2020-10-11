3-year-old boy dies after shooting self in head in Oregon

PORTLAND (NewsNation Now) — A 3-year-old boy in Oregon has died after shooting himself in the head.

Family members confirmed with NewsNation affiliate KOIN that the toddler was named James Kenneth Linquester.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 7100 block of SW Millennium Terrace in Aloha, Oregon just before 10 p.m Saturday. The child’s family members reported the boy had gotten a handgun out of a bedroom end table drawer.

The boy’s father, the father’s girlfriend, and another child were home at the time, according to WCSO. Deputies said the boy was alone in a room when the gun went off.

First responders tried reviving the boy before rushing him to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead just before midnight, WCSO confirmed.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit and the Special Investigations Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is on-going. An autopsy will be conducted at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

NewsNation affiliate KOIN contributed to this report.