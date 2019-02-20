31 flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas

31 people have now died from influenza in Arkansas this flu season according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Age 0-4 – 1 death

Age 45-64 – 14 deaths

Age 65+ – 16 deaths

The ADH’s weekly flu reported “widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a geographic spread and a “high” level of intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 15,200 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

Last week, the number of tests reported was 11,400, increasing by 3,800 in one week.

In week seven, 71 counties reported influenza cases.

The majority of reports came from Benton, Pulaski, Sebastian, Craighead, Faulkner, Washington, Lonoke, Saline, Scott, White, Yell, Crawford, Johnson, Logan, and Garland.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.0 percent among public schools.

As of February 16, ADH is aware that 11 schools closed briefly due to the flu.

CDC has reported a total of 34 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.