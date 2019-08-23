33-year-old attacks his father for not giving him booze money, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old Porterville man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his 69-year-old father when he refused to give him money to buy alcohol, according to police.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the 700 block of East Worth Avenue in Porterville after receiving a report that Dustin Wheat was causing a disturbance. They said the 33-year-old became irate when his father refused to fund a booze run and then began pushing him around.

Officers also said Dustin Wheat showed signs of alcohol intoxication. He was taken to the hospital, where officers said he became combative with them and had to be subdued.

Wheat has been booked into Tulare County Jail on charges of elder abuse and resisting an officer.

