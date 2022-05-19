BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Bossier City, along Viking Drive, sits a space dedicated to warriors. The non-profit group Every Warrior is comprised of civilians supporting active military members.

“We want to be that family for them, that herd of support around them,” said Trey McGuire, Every Warrior, Founder and President. “So when life happens they get the opportunity to go through it with people who really do care for them.”

McGuire said it started with the desire to make sure some of his military friends, who were stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, had a place to share Thanksgiving with others.

“So we made a few phone calls. raised a little bit of money, got as many turkeys as we could find and before we knew it, Thanksgiving 2014 rolled around and we had our first Warrior Thanksgiving Feast,” McGuire recalled.

Now Every Warrior supports active service members with a variety of services, including counseling, a family center and Warrior Warehouse, which provides temporary household items for families.

“A lot of times you’ll see they PCS out of here and their household goods leave out of here a month before they do and they’re sleeping on an air mattress,” McGuire shared. “We want to make that transition a little easier.”

McGuire says he also wants to help service members find their purpose, like he did.

“Purpose is what helped pull me out of depression,” said McGuire. “digging in and chasing that dream of starting this organization, and today getting to lead this organization with some of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, literally is what I believe helped save me.”

KTAL will be supporting Every Warrior during 6 Hours of Caring on Tuesday, May 24th. Volunteers will collect donations by from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Viewers can also make donations online.