8:30 pm Monday live update: cool weather to stick around..more severe weather possible Sunday?

Tonight’s live weather update rundown: 1. In case you missed it earlier, NWS confirms 5 Easter Sunday tornadoes. 2. We’ll see a quiet weather pattern through the rest of the workweek. 3. Overnight lows will be in the 30s in spots for the next few nights. 4. A warming trend will begin Wednesday. 5. Another disturbance coming from the desert southwest could bring another Sunday of storms with heavy rain. 6. Plenty of warmth in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

