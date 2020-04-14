8:30 pm Monday live update: cool weather to stick around..more severe weather possible Sunday?

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live weather update rundown: 1. In case you missed it earlier, NWS confirms 5 Easter Sunday tornadoes. 2. We’ll see a quiet weather pattern through the rest of the workweek. 3. Overnight lows will be in the 30s in spots for the next few nights. 4. A warming trend will begin Wednesday. 5. Another disturbance coming from the desert southwest could bring another Sunday of storms with heavy rain. 6. Plenty of warmth in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Monday

58° / 45°
Clear
Clear 0% 58° 45°

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 40°

Wednesday

64° / 45°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 64° 45°

Thursday

73° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 73° 52°

Friday

76° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 59°

Saturday

76° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 76° 62°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 76° 58°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

12 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

5 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

