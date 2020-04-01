8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Two days to dry out before more rain returns

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine returned to most of the ArkLaTex this afternoon. We’ll see it stick around for one more day. 2. Clouds return Thursday with more rain returning Thursday night. That rain will likely linger off and on into Saturday. 3. The wet weather pattern will continue through most of next week. 4. Not much change from the wet pattern in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Tuesday live update:

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 47°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 65° 47°

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 74° 56°

Thursday

75° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 75° 60°

Friday

75° / 63°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 63°

Saturday

74° / 62°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 70% 74° 62°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 66°

Monday

82° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 71°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
10%
48°

48°

7 AM
Clear
10%
48°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
49°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

