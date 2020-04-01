8:30 pm Tuesday live update: Two days to dry out before more rain returns

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine returned to most of the ArkLaTex this afternoon. We’ll see it stick around for one more day. 2. Clouds return Thursday with more rain returning Thursday night. That rain will likely linger off and on into Saturday. 3. The wet weather pattern will continue through most of next week. 4. Not much change from the wet pattern in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Tuesday live update:
