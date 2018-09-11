9/11 remembrance ceremonies scheduled across the ArkLaTex

Ceremonies will take place across the ArkLaTex today in memory of the lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Today marks the 17th anniversary of the attacks.

Terrorists used hijacked planes to crash into the World Trade Centers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania on September 11th, 2001. Nearly 3,000 were killed in the attacks.

Several local ceremonies will focus on police, firefighters and emergency responders who demonstrated bravery and compassion during 9/11.

Barksdale Air Force Base will host a September 11th remembrance 5k run this morning at 7:00 a.m.

The United States Marine Corps League will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony today at 7:30 a.m in the Texarkana Regional Airport terminal lobby.

In Marshall Texas, a 9/11 community prayer service will be held at 8:30.am; at Meadowbrook funeral home. The public is cordially invited to a brief prayer service.

The Bossier City 9/11 memorial ceremony will be held at the Bossier Civic Center, at 620 Benton Rd. At 9 a.m. Several Bossier Parish students will be participating in that event.

The Shreveport Memorial Library asks you to join them for a remembrance day between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 this afternoon. There will be activities and a display at the main branch on Texas Street.