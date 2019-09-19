Breaking News
Nexstar poll: Edwards lead grows in La. Governor’s race; Rispone gaining

9/19/19 wraps up Palindrome Week

News

At one point, it was 9:19:19 a.m. on 9/19/19

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – A unique event happened Thursday, and you may not be aware of it.

It was 9:19:19 a.m. on 9/19/19.

It’s called a Palindrome — when a word or sequence reads the same backward as forward.

Thursday actually wrapped up the last “Palindrome Week” of the century:

  • 9-10-19 (91019)
  • 9-11-19 (91119)
  • 9-12-19 (91219)
  • 9-13-19 (91319)
  • 9-14-19 (91419)
  • 9-15-19 (91519)
  • 9-16-19 (91619)
  • 9-17-19 (91719)
  • 9-18-19 (91819)
  • 9-19-19 (91919)

There are several singular palindrome days coming up but nothing for an entire week until 2111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss