8-year-old badly injured in head-on car crash in Shreveport

An 8-year-old has been rushed to the hospital following a head-on crash on Hollywood Avenue.

According to our crew at the scene of the accident, multiple Shreveport Police units remain on scene.

Police tell NBC 6 News, at 7:12 p.m., a truck crossed the dividing center line then struck a vehicle head-on with a mother and her child inside. Police did not know why the driver went left of center and crossed into on-coming traffic.

The mother suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the truck.

At last update, the child was awake at the hospital.

