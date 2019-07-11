Standout Students: SDA’s Endeavor Tap Ensemble

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS) – Tap dancing is all about precision, technique and rhythm.

Sophia Nicolosi says, “We go on stage. We do them. We do our best. We love it and it’s just fun.”

Shreveport Dance Academy’s Endeavor Tap Ensemble was recently invited to perform in Disney’s Dance the Magic Showcase on Broadway this November.

They were one of only two groups selected at the Dance Makers competition in Baton Rouge. These dancers will join other groups from across the country for the ultimate dance experience in New York City.

Keeley Pratt says, “I’m hoping that my students will take away from this experience, the joy and possibilities that hard work can bring for them.”

According to Pratt, while in New York, they’ll attend workshops with Disney choreographers.

“You never know what’s happening when you plant a seed and if you nourish that seed and put in that hard work, you just never know what could happen from that.”

They will also see a Broadway performance of Frozen and have a question-and-answer session backstage with the cast. The dancers also will attend a workshop with the world famous Rockettes.

They will host several other fundraisers and raffles to meet their fundraising goal of $60,000. The group will host a jambalaya dinner on Saturday, July 20. Presale tickets are available through the Facebook page: @SDAEndeavorTapEnsemble

Other fundraisers include spirit nights at local restaurants, a rummage sale, three babysitting nights where parents will be able to drop their children off for a fun night of dance and crafts, as well as some exciting raffles.

