LIVE BLOG: Gov. Abbott responds to questions on guns, immigration at Town Hall

Tap here to watch the Abbott Town Hall

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is participating in a statewide Town Hall Thursday, hosted by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. News anchors Neal Barton of KETK-TV and Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, as well as political reporter Phil Prazan of KXAN-TV, are moderating the event at the University of Texas at Tyler. Abbott is expected to address topics such as gun policies, especially in the wake of the El Paso shooting; immigration; and school safety, among others. Tweet your questions to the governor using #AbbottTown Hall.

7:30 p.m.

An audience member from Smith County asked the Governor what he’s done to reduce his property taxes.

7:26 p.m.

Question: Does the president need to change his tone [to bridge racial divides and ensure the GOP’s continued operation]?

Abbott explained that he believed the current administration had support of people of color. He continued to touch upon 2020’s presidential election as it relates to the GOP, explaining that he feels unconcerned.

Abbott: “This is a dangerous year for the Democrats. They’re pushing Socialism…I will tell you this, the United States of America has helped more people rise out of poverty than any other country. We did that with Capitalism, not Socialism!”

7:24 p.m.

When announced about whether he saw a political shift happening in Texas, Abbott said he doesn’t see any big dynamic changing. “Texas is a red state and it will stay a red state in the next election.”

Abbott pointed to his “freedom agenda,” which aims to protect people from unfair laws like red light cameras, which have been banned, and protection of free speech.

“Prohibit an income tax in Texas!” Abbott said to the audience, urging them to vote in the next election.

7:22 p.m.

Abbott says Border Patrol needs better funding but that in the meanttime Texas will do what it has to do. “In Texas, we fully embrace legal immigration. Our focus is illegal immigration.”

7:18 p.m.

An audience member asked about Texas’ role in immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and Abbott said that Texas was having to take care of immigration because the federal government isn’t doing its job.

When asked why Abbott deployed 1,000 members of the National Guard to the border, he explained that during that time 45,000 people came in from different countries. “When Border Patrol is making arrests, they’re not at the border, doing their jobs.” He said that National Guard deployment allowed Texas to have more boots on the ground at the border.

7:15 p.m.

When asked about the current controversy regarding an alleged backdoor deal involving Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen and whether it validated calls for his resignation, Abbott said he wasn’t sure and that Texans need to know what happened.

7:12 p.m.

Abbott was asked about Red Flag Laws in Texas and he offered a measured response, elaborating on their benefit but also asking, “Would a Red Flag Law have prevented [El Paso]?”

“In the long-run, Texas will take a balanced and measured stance.” He urged respect of gunowners’ Second Amendment rights.

7:10 p.m.

When asked whether he would call for a special session to address domestic terrorism, he said that lawmakers won’t rush to push laws through. He explained the importance of making sure laws are created that will pass and will work. “We will make sure we have the laws in place to keep El Paso safe and to keep Texas safe.”

7:05 p.m.

An El Pasoan asked Abbott what can be done to bridge the gap between difference of opinion on gun control laws. Abbott turned to his bracelet, which reads “#ElPasoStrong.”

Abbott then replied, “This is the greatest travesty that’s ever happened in El Paso…but to see the way the people came together that day. There was a line around the block to give blood.”

He further explained that more needs to be done to make sure that what happens in El Paso doesn’t happen anywhere again. “We need to get to the root of that,” he said, when pointing to the alleged shooter’s racist manifesto posted online.

Abbott said the new Domestic Terrorism Taskforce will be working year-round to address possible incidents head-on.

The Governor pointed to the laws he got passed after the Santa Fe shootings and said that he will do the same to address domestic terrorism concerns after El Paso.

7 p.m.

Abbott started the event by addressing the audience and the city of El Paso: “It’s great to be back in east Texas. But it’s important to know: even though I’m in Tyler tonight, my heart is in El Paso…my heart remains with you and my work to help you is just starting.”

Abbott then gave moderator Sally Hernandez an #ElPasoStrong bracelet, which can be seen below:

