A celebration of STEAM kicks off this week

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – September 2019 belongs to Digifest South! The 9th annual expo and celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) will take place September 13- 20, in Bossier City.

The festivities kick off with the DigiCode Game Jam (September 13-15). The 48-hour video game design competition will involve teams of students creatively collaborating to produce original gaming content. An enthusiastic team of industry professionals will lead this event starting at 6pm, at the Bossier Arts Council.

The final game designs will be on display during the DigiExpo & DigiMixer. Art lovers will also have an opportunity to see this year’s DigiArt competition submissions during this year’s Expo & Mixer events.

The DigiArt show will travel to LSUS during the month of October and to BPCC for the month of November.



DigiExpo Bossier Civic Center (September 18-19), a day time setting designed for regional secondary and post-secondary students, will connect students to industries, institutions, and organizations that incorporate STEAM into the core of their operations. Students will have an opportunity to engage with a variety of experiences provided by the exhibitors. Exhibitors are able to showcase their offerings and latest projects significant to their industry by utilizing hands on activities. Exhibitors will also have the opportunity to meet fellow industry innovators, instructors, and enthusiasts focused on implementing various elements of S.T.E.A.M. into academic and recreational settings. Reimbursements for buses and subs are provided through grant funds from the Community Foundation of North Louisiana.

This year the general public will have an opportunity to join us for a night of fun with the same exhibitors during the DigiMixer (September 18, 5-8pm). The mixer is free, family friendly, and sure to provide attendees opportunities to discover, be informed, and create memories! Are you looking to enter the tech industry or collaborate with industry professionals? Bring copies of your resume and business cards to share with exhibitors.

DigiFest South 2019 will conclude with DigiMusic, an outdoor concert open to all ages, on September 20th from 7-11pm featuring variety of musical artists sure to move the crowd in this celebration of art and technology. This event will take place in the East Bank Plaza, across from the Bossier Arts Council, located in Bossier City’s East Bank District.

