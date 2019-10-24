A chilly rain begins Thursday night and continues into Saturday morning

A chilly rain will increase across the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday. The weekend begins with clouds and a little morning rain Saturday and ends with sunshine Sunday. More rain returns by the middle of next week. Halloween is looking rather cold.

Thursday was another nice day around most of the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s. Big changes are on the way starting Thursday night. A cold front will move through the area and bring some cooler air. To the west, an upper-level disturbance will settle into Texas and will eventually move east across the southern half of the country. As this occurs, expect rain to increase Thursday night and continue through Friday and Friday night before ending from SW to NE Saturday morning. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, severe weather is not expected. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below.

Futurecast and most models show that one to over two inches of rainfall will be possible with this system from now through Saturday morning. Futurecast indicates that the heaviest totals could fall over the NW half of the area. Expect some rather chilly temperatures Friday and Saturday thanks to the clouds and rain. Most of the area will see highs Friday in the 50s and highs Saturday in the low to mid-60s.

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Sunday and Monday with more seasonable temperatures. A second storm system will bring another decent shot for some rain mainly for Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. Most models agree that behind this system we could see some of the coldest air of the season so far. Overnight lows next Thursday and Friday could dip into the low to middle 30s!

–Todd Warren

