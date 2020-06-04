A Coach’s advice to frustrated players

BATON ROUGE – The Dunham Tigers are coming off their best season under Coach Neil Weiner, but this off season has been a different story. However, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Starting June 8th, the Tigers get back to work now that the LHSAA has allowed summer ball to commence.

“You’re only guaranteed 10 games but the truth is we’re not guaranteed tomorrow,” said Coach Weiner. “So we got to make the most of what we have, like seriously you don’t know if we’re going to even play in the fall. I’m confident that we are but that doesn’t mean we are right now. It’s really realistic and hits home to them that this really could be it so every opportunity whether it’s a summer condition session or fall camp, whatever it is they really just enjoy the moment as much as possible.”

The Tigers lost to the eventual champion Lafayette Christian in the Division III semifinals last season, which is the deepest playoff run for the Tigers since winning the Class 1A title in 2004.

