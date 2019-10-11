A cold start to Saturday morning with the afternoon looking great

Friday morning, a strong cold front has dropped temperatures into the 40s and 50s! A few lingering showers will be possible Friday evening! Friday night football games will be rather chilly with temperatures into the 40s. Saturday morning many locations will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Election Day is looking great in Louisiana with highs into the middle and upper 60s. A few clouds will increase for Saturday night. A warm front will move north on Sunday. The warm front and upper level disturbance will produce a few showers and storms on Sunday. Temperatures will return to the 80s by Monday.

Highs om Saturday

Our next cold front will move into range by Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front will not bring us much cold air like today’s front. Skies will clear on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next seven days

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.