A cold start to Saturday morning with the afternoon looking great

Friday morning, a strong cold front has dropped temperatures into the 40s and 50s! A few lingering showers will be possible Friday evening! Friday night football games will be rather chilly with temperatures into the 40s. Saturday morning many locations will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Election Day is looking great in Louisiana with highs into the middle and upper 60s. A few clouds will increase for Saturday night. A warm front will move north on Sunday. The warm front and upper level disturbance will produce a few showers and storms on Sunday. Temperatures will return to the 80s by Monday.

Highs om Saturday

Our next cold front will move into range by Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front will not bring us much cold air like today’s front. Skies will clear on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next seven days
Friday

55° / 45°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 90% 55° 45°

Saturday

68° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 50°

Sunday

69° / 57°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 69° 57°

Monday

73° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 73° 67°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 74° 62°

Wednesday

70° / 53°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 70° 53°

Thursday

73° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 73° 60°

51°

4 PM
Rain
90%
51°

53°

5 PM
Rain
70%
53°

55°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
55°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

53°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

3 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

