A few strong storms again possible Tuesday

The threat for scattered storms to stay in the forecast. Temperatures in the week ahead will stay close to normal.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day across the ArkLaTex with not much rain. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs climbed into the middle 80s. Expect similar conditions for the next few days with a chance for scattered afternoon storms. Models indicate that we will see a good chance for some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Temperatures will likely begin in the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for highs in the middle 80s. See the latest outlook from Futurecast below

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe weather will be possible for Tuesday. They classify our risk as being ‘marginal’ meaning any severe storms should be rather isolated. Damaging straight-line wind will once again be the biggest concern if we have any severe weather issues.

SPC indicates a ‘marginal’ severe storm risk for the Arklatex Tuesday

As we move through the rest of the week, we will be watching a week upper level disturbance moving through the north-central Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance will continue to give us a chance for the hit or miss afternoon storm through the week.

Rainfall chances may increase as this disturbance moves to our west this weekend. Models indicate that the heaviest rain in the week ahead will likely fall over the southern half of the area where more than 2 inches of rain will be possible. The rest of the area should expect to see a chance of rainfall totals of up to 1 inch. Severe weather rest for the rest of the week looks to be very low.

Seven day rain potential

Temperatures in the week or head will likely stay near or slightly below normal. Look for daytime highs to mainly be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Shreveport seven day forecast

Texarkana seven day forecast

Average high and low temperatures for today’s date: 92/71.

—Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.