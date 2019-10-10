A few strong storms possible in the NW ArLaTex and turning colder Friday afternoon

A summer like afternoon in the ArkLaTex with temperatures into the 80s and 90s. So far in Shreveport, temperatures have reached 92 degrees. The record high in town is 93. Other locations are into the 80s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Out west, the cold front has ignited showers and storms along the cold front in Texas and Oklahoma. In the ArkLaTex, there is a small chance of seeing a few strong thunderstorms in the northwest corner of the region. The stronger storms will be capable of producing large hail and gusty winds. As the maind dynamics lift northward, our sever weather risk decreases into the overnight and morning hours on Friday. As the cold front moves through your area, temperatures will fall rapidly! By the afternoon most of the ArkLaTex will be into the 40s and 50s!

Temperatures Friday afternoon

Nighttime lows will drop into the 30s and 40s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon is looking great with temperatures into the 60s and sunny! Showers and thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex beginning Monday.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

