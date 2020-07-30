A local carnival opens up in Marshall beginning Wednesday

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday night was opening night for the Triple T Amusements Carnival in Marshall, Texas. However, some community members are opposed to the carnival being in town because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, the mandate states amusement parks can operate at no more than 50% occupancy as long as social distancing protocols are in place. Since 2001, the amusement company has put on carnivals in Marshall. In addition, the carnival has served as a small fundraiser for the chamber. For this year’s event, a portion of the proceeds will go to Mission Marshall. The carnival is holding a canned food drive for Thursday evening.

For all of the attendees, the carnival is requiring everyone to wear masks including their workers. The rides will be clean before and after use. In order to promote social distancing, every other seat on rides will be used families can sit together.

With all of the social guidelines in place by the carnival, some are concerned about the event being safe. “I just don’t see how you can be at a fair practicing social distancing. I think it is opening up too soon. Although, it would be a nice distraction from everything going on right now,” said Marcus Morris.

The carnival will run from Thursday to Sunday.

For more information in regard’s to the carnival’s safety plan, please click here.