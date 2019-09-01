A local church gives back to students in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A local church is giving back to students. Saint Abraham Missionary Baptist Church held it’s second annual back to school drive today.

Kids in the Cedar Grove Community received loads of school supplies. They also had music, food, and a bounce house.

“We feel like if we can support the kids and give them what they need to have a successful school year.

Then it will better the community as a whole,” said Chrystal Brooks, St. Abraham Baptist Church.

The church hopes the event continues to grow each year.