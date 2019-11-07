A local college is helping veterans with higher education

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Southern University Shreveport veteran’s upward bound program has a new veteran center.

The LaVet Core Center Is a space for veterans to go to help enroll in college, and transition into civilian life.

This center was a mandate from Governor John Bel Edwards that all colleges in Louisiana are to have a veteran’s core center.

“The LaVet center has a computer center where they can come and do homework. We have a little lounge that is similar to being in the military, so it’s a place for them to come back and transition into college life,” said Urina Holt, SUSLA Upward Bound Vet Director.

The veterans upward bound program began in 2017. The program serves 125 veterans every year.

