A local group is striving to preserve the history of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the groups working to preserve Galilee is the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

“The people who do not know history, or do not learn from history are doomed to repeat history.”

Dr. C.E. Mclain speaks on the importance of learning the knowledge of our past in America and right here in Shreveport, by saving and sharing the stories of the past.

“Of people who lived through, during the era of segregation, Jim Crow, and who saw the transition from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s and presently,” said Dr. C.E. Mclain, Chairmen of the Board for the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

That is what he and the members of the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition are doing.

“Because all of the generations to come after us, have to know what has happened in the past to bring them where they are today so that they can continue on with what has been attempted for them in the earlier years,” said Maxine Sarpy, vice president of the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

The North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition was created in 2013 recognizing 50-years since the brutal beating of Reverand Harry Blake at the hands of police officers at Little Union Baptist Church.

But it eventually evolved into so much more.

“Turn the old Galilee Baptist Church into a museum, and so from that day forward we started planning, to do that and as a result of that the North Louisiana Civil Rights Organization was founded.”

The organization not only preserves the history of Shreveport through artifacts, newspapers and oral history.

“So this about getting pieces of stories that were left out, unexplored, and in some instances strategically oppressed,” said Jeri Hilt, oral historian for the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

These are stories they hope will be shared with many generations to come.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.