A local hospital receives a donation to open a new garden for patients

Stamps Police Chief Jeff Black says he found the body of 55-year-old Deborah Barton late Sunday night after police were called to her home in the 300 block of Calvin Street to check on her. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff/Miller County Sheriff’s Office)

(KTAL/KMSS) Marshall, TX – Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall opens the, KE “Kenny” Ponder Prayer Garden.

The garden is for patients and family members.

It was gifted by Patsy and Gene Ponder, the former owners of Master Woodcraft Cabinetry in Marshall, in honor of their son Kenny who died back in June of 2017.

“I hope it brings them closer to God, and it gives them peace. And it makes them understand that this life is very short. But one day if we stay faithful to our father because of Jesus Christ we will be able to live forever and ever,” said Patsy Ponder Kenny Ponder mother,

The garden cost nearly $400,000.

It’s the second major donation the ponder’s have made in their son’s name, with a chapel on the hill and Kenny Ponder Park on ETBU’s campus being the first.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.