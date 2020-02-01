A local pastor calls for a recall to remove a city councilwoman from office after her recent vote

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local pastor said he’s starting a petition to recall Shreveport City Council Woman Levette Fuller after she voted against the proposal for the Cross Bayou Point project.

The pastor is Willie Mayes of New Macedonia Baptist Church off Youree Drive in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.

Councilwoman Fuller represents District B which runs from downtown Shreveport through Highland up to West 69th Street.

On Tuesday City Council voted four to three against supporting the Cross Bayou Point project, which is proposed development project. Fuller was the swing vote.

Pastor Mayes sent the statement saying :

“Levette Fuller joining three Conservative Republicans to block the City of Shreveport from even talking to black business professionals was an affront to our community.”

We went throughout District B today and out of the dozens of folks we were able to speak with, most were unaware of the issue and did not know who Councilwoman Fuller is. But two people shared their thoughts.

“It just seems so ridiculous to me. I feel like Levette certainly has the support of her district to weather this and i mean, she was just asking for more data. She wasn’t nixing their whole investment opportunity. She just asked for more data before she was voting to allow the mayor to start negotiations with them seems perfectly reasonable to me,” said Bill McGill, Shreveport resident.

“I think it’s ridiculous that they’re targeting her for her vote because she’s got her district in mind and she wants to do the right thing,” said Linda Smith, Shreveport resident.

We asked Mayes repeatedly to show us the petition and how many signatures he’s gained. However he declined to comment but said he’s holding a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. outside of Government Plaza.

Councilwoman Fuller also declined to comment and said she’s holding a separate news conference on Monday at 9 a.m. at Government Plaza.

The Chamber of Commerce released a statement yesterday supporting Councilwoman Fuller. You can read the statement here.

Today the Downtown Development Authority released a restating their opposition to the Cross Bayou Point project and supporting Fuller. You can read it in its entirety below:

The Downtown Development Authority and the Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation have gone on the record in opposition to the proposed Gateway, LLC Cross Bayou development. Statements that this project will ‘create’ 14,000 jobs and ‘pump $1 billion’ into the local economy are debatable at best, totally erroneous and damaging at worst. Moving jobs from one building to another is not the same as creating new jobs. Short-term construction jobs do not equal economic growth. Emptying existing buildings to move those same employees into new buildings is not helpful. Encumbering city and parish taxpayers to pay long-term leases and incentives is damaging to our entire community. There is only so much money available for all the needs of the city; money diverted to this project is therefore not available for neighborhood improvements, infrastructure repairs, city employee pay raises and true economic development possibilities. Throughout the months discussing this issue, we- representing many voices of those who live, work and own property in Downtown and District B- have been speaking to councilwoman LeVette Fuller about our concerns. She has been responsive and concerned. She has asked questions and tried to get answers that have been hard to come by. On this, and many other initiatives, Councilwoman Fuller has listened, been attentive, been respectful and thoughtful. She contributes a strong voice to the City Council and to the city of Shreveport. It has been alleged by Rev. Linus Mayes and those he says wish to remove her from office that she ‘voted with the conservative Republicans’ in her decision opposing the Cross Bayou Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). We refute that in strongest possible terms. The Councilwoman voted for property and business owners and residents of downtown, which is in District B. She weighed the arguments, looked at 2 the facts; and gave consideration to the many voices. She did what a good legislator is supposed to do. We affirm the concerns of the statement made by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. We will not always agree with the decisions that Councilwoman Fuller will take, but we respect her integrity and intelligence and look forward to at least three more years of working with her on issues important to the city. While eventual development on Cross Bayou could have a positive impact on our downtown and our city, it must make sense, we must be able to afford it, and it cannot be divisive— creating fear, animosity and intimidation. Our city – all the neighborhoods and citizens in it- have suffered at the turn this conversation has taken. There are many ways to work collectively and respectfully to see our downtown and our city flourish. We look forward to continuing those efforts and putting the recent hurtful tone and harsh words behind us. -Liz Swaine Executive Director Downtown Development Authority Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation