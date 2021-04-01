A Marshall girl is gifted with a new collection after their house guest destroyed it

MARSHALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A family in Marshall, Texas was providing a service for their community and helping a life when disaster struck and destroyed something that was cherished. But an organization gave back what was lost.

Katrina Pugh and her daughter Paizley provide foster homes for animals in Marshall. They were sheltering a dog named Petey the Great who was injured and recovering at their home. Petey’s vet told them to keep him in a kennel until he fully healed when ….

“Apparently he got tired of being in that kennel and while they were gone he broke out and went to the daughter’s room and massacred her entire Barbie collection,” said Jana Hernandez, Friends of Marshall Animal Foster and Adoption Coordinator.

Paizley is 10-years-old and loved her Barbie collection. She felt bad for Petey but was also upset when he tore up all her Barbies she had been collecting for a longtime.

“I was sadden and mad at the same time,” said Paizley Stogner said.

The non-profit, Friends of Marshall Animals also felt bad and wanted to give Paizley new Barbies. So they held a fundraiser and surprised her with a whole new collection.

“Being a foster home is pretty difficult. They’ve made a commitment to love and take care of this dog, and to heal him. Give him a safe, warm environment to heal and learn to be a dog again and trust people again. So we returned that commitment that this family has given this dog,” said Elaine Slaughter, Friends of Marshall Animals Founding Member and Board Secretary.

Paizley loved it.

“I was really happy,” she said.

Her mom said she’s proud to foster animals and appreciates the organization helping her daughter.

“Something might happen when you foster. But this right here has been amazing and the support they’ve us has been amazing and is what really counts,” said Katrina Pugh, Paizley’s mom.

Petey was happy too! He’ll live with Paizley and her mom for now, until he’s adopted or transported to another animal rescue. They say he’s still a good boy.

“He’s very sweet. Very gentle. Loves people, loves kids … and loves barbies,” Hernandez said.

You can adopt Petey the Great. Just contact the Friends of Marshall Animals. They also gave Paizley a $250 check.

Petey is not named after Peter the Great of Russia, but rather that’s the name of a family friend.