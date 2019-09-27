A new economic report states Shreveport-Bossier is thriving

The predictions from the report states 600 new jobs will be coming to Shreveport-Bossier within the next two years.

Dr. Loren Scott an expert in Louisiana economics from LSU, has released his economic outlook for the state, for the years 2020 and 2021.

In Dr. Scott’s report, he says Shreveport-Bossier is facing two big challenges in our economic growth.

One being the casinos.

“The casino industry has lost jobs, over 12-hundred jobs in the last 3-4 years.”

And he says there’s a smoking ban coming into our area soon, which he believes will also cause the numbers to drop for casinos.

The second challenge… Barksdale airforce base.

“You got some issues at Barksdale, where the troop and civilian count has been going down, where talking 800 jobs there. You know that is 2,000 jobs you kind of offset and have growth. And you haven’t been able to do that in the last two years.”

But Dr. Scott says what is helping boost the local economy is job creation in the healthcare, manufacturing, cybersecurity industries.

Along with the Shreveport-Bossier Port.

That is home to 17 companies and 1,700 employees.

Eric England the Executive Port Director says, “what we’ve done in previous years, we continue to do we’re investing in infrastructure that leads to commodity movement, increase jobs and just economic impact for the region.”

England says they use Dr. Scott’s report to better plan for the growth at the port.

“It helps us in our forecasting, in planning our budgeting, just in every manor of our fiscal awareness.”

The fiberbond deal the governor announced yesterday saved our area more than 750 jobs.