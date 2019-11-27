A new location for safe exchanges is now in Bossier Parish

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office now has what’s called a “Sheriff Safety Zone.”

The substation on Viking Drive is the first sheriff safety zone in Bossier Parish.

It’s a place for you to safely make internet sale exchanges.

For example, if you are buying something from a stranger on Facebook, this would be the ideal place to meet.

“It’s just a world we live in. People just want to feel safe and they know they have a safe place to go, and that’s what Sheriff Whittington wanted to provide here,” said Bill Davis from Bossier Sheriff Office

Deputies say this is also a safe place for separated couples to meet for child exchanges or to sign documents.

In a well lit and safe environment. The sheriff safety zone has 24-hour surveillance.

There are other safe exchange places in our area in Shreveport, Caddo, Marshall, and Texarkana on both sides of the state line.

