A Shreveport Juneteenth fundraiser is moving online

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The group behind Shreveport’s Juneteenth celebration is taking their annual fundraiser online.

Kary Landry of State Farm presented Rho Omega & Friends, Inc. with a $500 check. The check will go to the group’s scholarship program for its Omega Lamplighters program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic their biggest fundraiser the Let The Good Times Roll Festival was canceled.

“These funds are going to help with our mandated programs. One of our programs is the Omega Lamplighters. We provide mentoring and we also provide scholarships for these young men to go to college.”

Starting next Friday on Juneteenth the group will kick off a virtual fundraiser.