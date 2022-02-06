Take a look at this fantastic weather week ahead! Who could possibly find any danger in that? Clear, chilly nights and warm, dry and sunny days with a great warming trend! A few weak systems will bring the sunshine along with dry and comfortable conditions! We can do without wet weather for a while! We’ve had enough of that! Hold onto that thought!



“Drought” is a word that many consider as JUST A WORD! Of course, I do not include everyone in that statement. Many people take drought quite seriously: farmers, environmentalists, forestry services, etc. I think about it when my yard’s soil is hard as a rock! Our Drought Map shows how dire the situation is. But there is a danger that is hidden in this drought!



Wildfire Danger is high because of our drought! There are many entities that perform “Controlled Burns.” One that comes to mind is Barksdale Air Force Base! It is a carefully planned burn of underbrush on wooded areas on the Base. They know how to do it. Unfortunately, a cigarette tossed out a car or truck window can cause a wildfire. Many of you have seen them on the interstate highway medians! “Careless” campers are often guilty. “Careless” backyard leaf burners are often guilty! The list goes on and on!



As Smokey The Bear says, “Only you can prevent forest fires!” Ron, Weather Guy says, “Only We, me and you, can prevent wildfires!” Let’s all give it some real thought. And, if your County or Parish issues a burn ban, and I know they will be coming out, respect them! By the way, enjoy this great weather!