Sunshine will stick around through the middle of next week. The weekend begins with well below-normal temperatures. High temperatures could hit 80 degrees by Tuesday or Wednesday. Two shots of rain are possible late next week.

Friday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Lows this morning were in the upper 30s to lower 40s at most locations. Temperatures this afternoon have returned to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Much cooler air will briefly move into the area tonight and Saturday. Look for lows Friday night to settle into the mid to upper 30s. A few locations over the northern part of the ArkLaTex could dip to near freezing. Daytime highs Saturday will be about ten degrees cooler than today with temperatures struggling to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.