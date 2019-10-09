A warm Thursday will fuel thunderstorms for Thursday night into Friday

Wednesday morning started off nicely with temperatures into the 50s. As we picked up a south wind, temperatures heated up quickly with many of us into the 80s. Thursday will be a warmer afternoon and breezy. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. In Shreveport, the record high is 93 degrees.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thursday night, we will begin to see the strong cold front move into range. Storms will enter the northwest corner of the region around midnight. Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas will have the greatest risk of seeing a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. One bit of good news is the line of storms will be moving through the coolest part of the day on Friday. Once the cold front passes you, temperatures will begin to drop quickly! Friday night football games should be okay but a few lingering showers could be still around.

Thursday’s severe weather threat

After a nice Saturday, a warm front will lift northward on Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible. The next cold front will arrive by Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front will not bring us very cold like Friday.

The next seven days

