A warm Thursday will fuel thunderstorms for Thursday night into Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday morning started off nicely with temperatures into the 50s. As we picked up a south wind, temperatures heated up quickly with many of us into the 80s. Thursday will be a warmer afternoon and breezy. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. In Shreveport, the record high is 93 degrees.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thursday night, we will begin to see the strong cold front move into range. Storms will enter the northwest corner of the region around midnight. Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas will have the greatest risk of seeing a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. One bit of good news is the line of storms will be moving through the coolest part of the day on Friday. Once the cold front passes you, temperatures will begin to drop quickly! Friday night football games should be okay but a few lingering showers could be still around.

Thursday’s severe weather threat

After a nice Saturday, a warm front will lift northward on Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible. The next cold front will arrive by Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front will not bring us very cold like Friday.

The next seven days
The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 67°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 85° 67°

Thursday

90° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 90° 68°

Friday

74° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 47°

Saturday

66° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 49°

Sunday

64° / 57°
Showers
Showers 40% 64° 57°

Monday

79° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 79° 69°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

79°

7 PM
Clear
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

9 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Clear
10%
68°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss