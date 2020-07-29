Acadiana doctors encourage wearing masks in new social media campaign

There’s a new push to get people to wear masks to protect against the coronavirus. Some Acadiana doctors are taking to social media to spread the word. It’s a group effort by the Louisiana Department of Health, and doctors in Lafayette and Acadia parishes.

The slogan: “Wash up. Mask up. Stand up to COVID-19.” Ads feature local doctors, who advise wearing masks and hand washing.

“Keep your personal interactions less than 15 minutes. Keep 6 feet apart. Always wear your mask outside your home,” said Dr. Robert Aertker, of Crowley Primary Care.

“This is not a hoax,” said Dr. Tyler Perrin Bellelo, of Lafayette General Health. “”We will continue to mask up for you, and we ask that you continue to mask up for us.”

“I’m not just a doctor, I’m a mother. I mask up for them. Wash up. Mask up. Stand up to COVID Acadiana,” said Dr. Anu Gupta Desai, Lafayette Parish Medical Society President.

Region 4 Louisiana Department of Health Director Dr. Tina Stefanski says it’s important to hear the message from qualified local health professionals.

“We determined it would be helpful for the community to hear from their local doctors,” said Dr. Stefanski, “People trust their phsycians, and health care providers. It’s natural to get the message out to prevent the further spread of this virus in our community.”

Dr. Stefanski says you will soon see these PSA’s on social media and on hospital websites.

She wants you to share the message with others to help prevent the spread of the virus.