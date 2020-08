Look for rain chances to stay rather low through the weekend. The typical August heat will continue with some relief possible early next week.

Monday was another mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Daytime temperatures were once again pretty close to normal for this time of year. That is something that will likely repeat itself everyday through the weekend. Upper-level high pressure continues to sit over the southern half of the country. This ridge is not expected to move much for the next few days. That means that Tuesday will be another hot day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. We could have a few thunderstorms graze the northern edge of the area but most of our region will stay dry. Look for highs Tuesday to return to the middle 90s. Overnight lows Tuesday morning will likely be in the middle 70s.