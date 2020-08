Look for the chance for scattered thunderstorms to stick around through most of the week ahead. A late week cold front will bring some relief from the heat and humidity. The tropics remain active with no immediate threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen more scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly over the northern half of the area. It appears that the chance for the scattered thunderstorm will continue for the next few days. It also appears that rain chances will be highest over the north. We we see more clouds and the better chances for rain, look for daytime temperatures to stay near or slightly below normal in the upper 80s to low 90s. Where the rain will be more scarce, temperatures will stay near or slightly above normal with highs in the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows for the next few nights will stay well above normal in the mid to upper 70s thanks to very humid conditions.